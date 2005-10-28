Whooping cough outbreak a priority

With 19 confirmed cases of whooping cough in the county, the Cattaraugus County Health Department is taking steps to curb an outbreak of the illness, also called pertussis, Public Health Director Barbara J. Hastings said.

The department had announced earlier this week that a laboratory confirmed 11 cases Oct. 1 in the Portville Central School system. By Thursday, eight more cases had been confirmed, with one of those outside Portville.

Hastings said a pertussis outbreak at this time of year is not unusual, though this is the highest number of cases she has seen. Current cases are under treatment, and those who have had contact with the patients have been notified and referred for preventive treatment, she said.

"The school has been a tremendous support in what we've been doing," Hastings said.

The school expects a shipment of Boostrix, the new vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, for its 11- to 17-year-old students Tuesday or soon after. A county health educator visited Portville's school Thursday to educate students on hygiene to minimize the outbreak.

Hastings said her department wants to raise community awareness of the highly contagious bacterial disease, which infects the respiratory tract.

It has conducted a" study of the spread of the disease, which she said will help control the outbreak. Authorities want to watch the 19th case, an isolated instance outside Portville, before revealing its location, she said.

People of any age can get whooping cough. Symptoms, similar to those of the common cold, erupt after a five- to 10-day incubation period, although it could extend to 21 days, according to county health officials. It progresses within two weeks to a more severe cough characterized by episodes of numerous rapid coughs and may include a high-pitched "whooping" sound when the person inhales.

It spreads through tiny drops of fluid when infected people sneeze, cough or laugh. If diagnosed through a lab test and treated with antibiotics, the contagious period -- which lasts about two weeks -- can be reduced, officials said.

Health officials recommend that children receive a basic series of immunizations. In addition to Boostrix for teens, Adacel, an adult prevention vaccine, will be available soon, officials said.

The United States has had 15,797 cases of pertussis so far this year, already exceeding the 15,472 for all of last year. Upstate New York has had 418 cases so far this year, compared with 1,605 in all of last year.

For more information, contact the Cattaraugus County Health Department at 373-8050 or (800) 251-2584.