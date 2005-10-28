Just Asking / Three questions for Bennie Anderson

Q: You plan to teach history when your career is over. What's your favorite history book?

A: ""The Children,' by David Halberstam. I did my senior project on it in college, and it basically deals with the early grass roots of the civil-rights movement. I realized the people most influential in the civil-rights movement were kids - 18- and 19-year-old college students. They were on the front lines.

Q: If you could have lunch with any person from history, who would it be?

A: I would say Jesus Christ, but I'd be too nervous. Probably Frederick Douglass or Booker T. Washington. I say Booker T. Washington because he took stands publicly that made him outcast in some circles of black society. But if you look back, in my opinion, that was the way to go. This may be controversial, but I think desegregation, at the time it happened, kind of set the black race back. I think you can't really integrate two unequal parties. You can integrate two equal segments. But when it's unequal, there's always going to be one dominant over the other.

Q: What's your favorite movie?

A: It's more of a miniseries, "Eyes on the Prize."

-- Mark Gaughan