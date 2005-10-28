Council rejects proposed unified health plan

It took the city's nine unions nearly two years to put together a unified health insurance plan and then agree to one carrier, so union leaders were distraught Thursday when it took the City Council minutes to defeat the proposed $13 million BlueCross BlueShield plan.

"The taxpayers lost today," said Greg Colangelo, president of the city's fire chiefs union. "Now we're starting back at zero again . . . Who has the time to work on it for two more years?"

Mayor Vince Anello said he pushed for the unions to come together under a unified health insurance plan because experts and the city's health care broker, Flexcare, told him it would give the city better leverage in negotiating future insurance plans.

Amherst and Erie County have both gone to unified health insurance for their employees in the past year.

Anello said it was also recommended the city go to an experience-rated health insurance plan, like the one offered by BlueCross BlueShield, when the union's unified plan was bid early this year, because it comes with less risk to the city.

"The (health care) committee formed by the administration and unions worked hard to achieve two goals," Anello said. "Go to one carrier and reduce the risk to the city, and the risk to the city is highest with the Nova plan."

Currently, the largest portion of city employees are covered under a self-funded plan by Nova, a subsidiary of Independent Health. Flexcare officials have said that plan means the city takes on all risk and pays for most of the costs.

"We have no money to handle such a risk," said Council Chairman Charles Walker, who voted along with Councilwoman Candra Thomason in favor of the new plan.

Councilman Glenn C. Choolokian praised the committee's work to form one plan but cited doubts about the bid process and the quotes given by Flexcare before voting against the plan with Councilman Lewis Rotella.

The remaining Council member, Robert Anderson Jr., abstained.

"I think the process was intended to help everyone, but politics got in the way," Choolokian said. "This is not the best price. I believe (the rates) were inflated."

Rotella said he was nervous that it was estimated the BlueCross BlueShield plan could cost about $2 million more than the city paid for health insurance this year.

Thomason said that price is a maximum cost and actually could be less, but Rotella maintained there was a risk in hoping the BlueCross BlueShield plan would come in under the estimate.

"If it comes in lower that's great, but what if it doesn't?" he said. "It's been this way (under Nova) for six years, we're not changing it now."

City employees now have health insurance through about five carriers, and unions have traditionally developed health plans independently.

The Council also delayed its choice of a location for a new courthouse and police department until a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Walker said the Council will definitely vote next week on one of three possible locations -- two on Main Street and one on Portage Road -- for the estimated $36 million complex.

