Sweet relief

What can Buffalo do to help the victims of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita? Well, for one thing, we can listen to music. Tonight at 8 in Kleinhans Music Hall, a sparkling benefit concert will raise money to be sent directly to the devastated areas.

Tonight's concert has a colorful lineup. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus -- conducted by the orchestra's new resident conductor, Robert Franz -- will be joined by talent including Congressman Brian Higgins, who will narrate Aaron Copland's "A Lincoln Portrait," and local favorite John Stevens, of "American Idol" fame. The program ranges from popular patriotic songs to romantic music by Berlioz and Tchaikovsky.

Suggested minimum donation is $10. Parking is free. Doors open at 7 p.m., and there will be open seating.

Assisting with the fund-raising effort is the Salvation Army, which will oversee the distribution of the money raised. The concert is sponsored by The Buffalo News.

For more information, call 885-5000 or access the orchestra's Web site, www.bpo.org.

-- Mary Kunz Goldman