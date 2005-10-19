LAND CONSERVANCY MEETING: The Western New York Land Conservancy's reception and meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. today in Alleyway Theatre. Cost is $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers, or $150 for a party of eight. Call 687-1225.

ANTI-RAPE EVENT: The University at Buffalo's annual "Take Back the Night" event will be held from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Thursday at Harriman Hall on the UB South Campus. This year's speaker is Linda Hill-MacDonald, UB's new head women's basketball coach.

HEALTH FAIR: Bryant & Stratton is holding a Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at its Southtowns Campus, 200 Redtail in Sterling Park, Orchard Park.The event also features a talk on handling stress and boosting energy, a Red Cross blood drive, blood pressure checks, and flu and pneumonia vaccinations. Call 677-9500.

SOUTH ASIA FUND-RAISER: The Pakistani American Association of Western New York will hold a fund-raiser to aid the South Asia Earthquake Relief Fund at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Islamic Center, 745 Heim Road, Getzville. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 695-5393.

WORKSHOP: Parenting Today workshops continue this week with "Building Your Child's Success in School" at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1000 Main St. Sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 8. Registration recommended. Call 332-4100.

2005 TABLESCAPES: The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Volunteer Foundation's TableScapes fund-raiser will feature table displays from Buffalo's designers, florists and restaurateurs, open bar, silent auction, and entertainment by classical guitarist Joseph Michael Mahfoud. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Salvatore's Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Cost is $30 per person. Call 885-0204.