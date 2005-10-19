84 pounds of cocaine seized; 2 men arrested

About 84 pounds of cocaine -- believed to be the one of the largest drug busts in Erie County history were confiscated Monday night in North Buffalo by Erie County Sheriff's investigators. Two Buffalo men who were arrested last week have been charged in the case.

Lt. Jim McMahon, commander of the Sheriff's Detective Bureau, said the drugs have an estimated street value of up to $3.8 million.

Deputies recovered the cocaine inside a garage behind 206 Saranac Ave. McMahon said investigators suspect the seizure disrupted a large-scale cocaine operation in which drugs were being smuggled from New York City to Buffalo and then distributed across Western New York.

Joseph R. Smith, 32, of East Utica Street, and his relative, Johnnie Smith, 30, of Ashley Street, were arrested last week. They were charged with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance. Johnnie Smith also faces a charge of felony criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

Joseph Smith has two felony convictions for criminal sale of a controlled substance in Chautauqua County and was on parole at the time of his arrest, police said.

Last Wednesday afternoon, deputies said they arrested Johnnie Smith after they watched him sell 4 1/2 ounces of crack cocaine to Joseph Smith at his East Utica home. On Friday, Joseph Smith turned himself in to his parole officer.

McMahon said another 2 ounces of crack crack cocaine were found hidden inside a "trap" in Johnnie Smith's car -- a compartment inside the passenger-side air bag. Police also found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, a ski mask and gloves.

McMahon said that in the Saranac Avenue raid they found 40 pounds of cocaine in a bag, 44 pounds in a suitcase, four handguns, a ski mask and ammunition. The house was empty and was being renovated.

