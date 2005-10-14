Elizabeth's Hot Sheet

HOT WORKOUT SOUNDTRACK: Madonna's releasing "Confessions of a Dance Floor," a collection of club anthems, next month. You can dance.

HOT MOVIE POSSIBILITY: Mike Myers says talks are in the works for a fourth installment of the "Austin Powers" series. Groovy?

HOT SOON-TO-BE UBIQUITOUS PERSONALITY: Rachel Ray. She already has four shows on the Food Network and soon she'll have a magazine and a Oprah-produced daytime talk show.

HOT WAY TO END THE HOT SHEET: With a hearty "Thank you."