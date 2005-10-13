POLICE & COURTS - North Suburban

22-year-old man dies after being stabbed

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night outside a store, Buffalo homicide investigators said.

Arthur L. Boyd, 22, of Woeppel Street, was stabbed in his neck and back shortly before 7:30 p.m. outside a store at Fillmore Avenue and East Utica Street, according to homicide Detective Sgt. James P. Lonergan.

Evony S. Capps, 16, of Brunswick Boulevard, was charged early today with second-degree murder.

Boyd was stabbed after he and some other men joined a fight among several girls, Lonergan said. He died in Erie County Medical Center.

At about 12:25 a.m., Homicide Squad Detective Mark Vaughn arrested Capps at police headquarters. Officers said they also recovered a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

-----

Deputies raid 2 houses, arrest man who fled

An Ashley Street man faces felony drug charges after he was arrested by Erie County sheriff's deputies Wednesday with more than six ounces of crack cocaine, deputies said.

Stephen Boyd, 30, faces multiple counts of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Deputies raided houses in the 500 block of East Utica Street and 200 block of Richmond Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. More than four ounces of drugs were recovered from the East Utica address, where Boyd conducted a drug sale, deputies said.

Nothing was seized at the Richmond Avenue address, they added.

Boyd fled in a car and led officers on a chase that ended on Winslow Avenue, deputies said. Two ounces of crack cocaine packaged in 17 bags for sale, a loaded .40-caliber handgun, ski mask and gloves were found in the car, they said.

Boyd was also charged with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

-----

Schieder must answer questions by attorneys

Craig J. Schieder, the operator of an Amherst-based Internet sales operation, was ordered Wednesday to submit to sworn questioning by state attorneys later this month.

State Supreme Court Justice John P. Lane ordered Schieder to appear for questioning Oct. 20 at the State Attorney General Office, which is investigating him for possible consumer fraud.

Schieder's attorney, Mark S. Carney, disputed prosecution claims that Schieder could be the key figure in a possible $500,000 theft from Internet consumers in the last few years.

James M. Morrissey, the assistant attorney general in charge of the probe, called Schieder the "key" figure in possible criminal dealings with dozens of Internet purchasers of products from various Web site businesses he has operated in recent years.

Carney told the judge that Schieder, who signed a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission four years ago against further questionable business dealings, expects to be able to show many of the complaints have been rectified.

Lane ordered further court proceedings Oct. 24.

-----

Robbery suspect nabbed after victim gets license

Cheektowaga police said an alert 69-year-old woman helped them arrest the man accused of robbing her in a department store parking lot Wednesday, when she supplied police with the license-plate number of his car.

The incident began at about 12:25 p.m., when the woman told police the man opened her car door and demanded her purse, in the parking lot at French and Transit roads. When she said no, he displayed what appeared to be a silver handgun and fled with her purse.

After police put out the license-plate number, Officer James Reeb spotted the car on Losson Road and followed it into a fast-food parking lot, where he held the man at gunpoint.

Officers charged Patrick Duffy, 24, of Transit Road, Depew, with robbery, grand larceny, menacing and two weapons charges, even though the gun turned out to be fake.

After recovering the purse and the gun, police praised the woman.

"She had enough gumption to get the plate number and report it immediately to police," Capt. John Glascott said.

-----

Theft of $12,000, tools leads to 1 year in jail

Russell Cykla, a former mechanic for Strock Paving and Construction Co. in Cheektowaga, was ordered Wednesday to spend the next year in jail for stealing more than $12,000 and some power tools from his former employer.

State Supreme Court Justice Mario J. Rossetti earlier found Cykla guilty of grand larceny and petit larceny.

Prosecutor Kelley A. Omel said Cykla was convicted of stealing tools and illegally using company credit cards to buy more than $12,000 worth of personal items between Sept. 3, 2002, and Jan. 6, 2004.