Parrish questionable for Jets' game

The Buffalo Bills might get a significant reinforcement this week at the receiver position. Rookie Roscoe Parrish practiced Wednesday for the first time in 10 weeks and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Parrish suffered a broken wrist in a training camp practice on Aug. 10. He has been working in practice on a limited basis the past two weeks.

Parrish still had a small pad on his wrist during practice but was able to catch passes.

"He really started Monday with some soft toss, just trying to get a good confidence-builder in the hands," coach Mike Mularkey said. "Today . . . he did more than I anticipated. We'll just see how it goes. . . . But he caught the ball pretty well."

Three Bills -- guard Chris Villarrial, tight end Tim Euhus and safety Coy Wire -- are listed as probable for Sunday. Only Villarrial did not practice. He's recovering from an intestinal infection but Mularkey was optimistic Villarrial would be ready for Sunday.

* * *

Bills quarterback J.P. Losman said he took the opportunity in Sunday's game against Miami to get a different perspective on the opposing defense.

"This week I tried to look at things I don't normally look at as much," Losman said. "I take a quick peek at the front. Usually when I go up there (when he's playing), I look at the safeties, the corners, the linebackers' depth. This week I was focusing on the fronts. Everything they do was around No. 99 (Jason Taylor) and we kind of got our keys off that guy."

Kelly Holcomb took the snaps as the starter Wednesday. But Losman said he is preparing just as much as in past weeks.

"You have to prepare like you're the guy, whether you know you're the guy or whether you don't know you're the guy," he said. "I'm just one play away from playing and being right back in there. If I'm concentrating on something else, it's going to hurt (my) play when I go back in there."

* * *

The Bills placed defensive tackle Ron Edwards on the injured reserve list, putting him out for the season. Edwards underwent shoulder surgery last week. The team signed defensive tackle Jason Jefferson from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad to take Edwards' spot on the roster.

Jefferson, 6-foot-1 and 310 pounds, was a sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in April. He started 36 games the past three years at the University of Wisconsin.

The Bills added offensive guard Marques Ogden to their practice squad and released Evan Oglesby from that eight-man unit. Ogden is the younger brother of Ravens Pro Bowler Jonathan Ogden. Marques Ogden was drafted in the sixth round in 2002 by Jacksonville. He spent 2003 on the Ravens' active roster and 2004 on the Ravens' practice squad. He's a 6-5, 336-pounder from Howard University.

