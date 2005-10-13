More funding sought for aid to heat homes

Cattaraugus County Legislators, worried that low-income and elderly residents will not be able to afford fuel to heat their homes this winter, voted unanimously Wednesday to support increased federal funding for HEAP, the Home Energy Assistance Program.

A resolution introduced by Legislators Kenneth W. "Bucky" McClune, D-Salamanca, and Carmen A. Vecchiarella, D-Salamanca, was designed to provide some cushion for senior citizens and low-income residents facing escalating energy costs during the colder months.

Before discussion ended on the floor, all of the elected officials jumped on board to sponsor the resolution.

The measure cites increases in natural gas prices in recent years and the expected increase of 30 to 70 percent this winter. Also noted are the impact on prices of hurricanes Katrina and Rita, which caused damage to the Gulf Coast energy industry.

The resolution supports legislation by Rep. Paul E. Kanjorski, D-Pa., on taxing windfall profits for oil and gas. Funding from the tax would be used to increase HEAP block grants by an estimated $2 billion.

Cherianne M. Wold, director of the county's Department of Aging, praised the action.

"The [HEAP] money comes through Social Services. We are the second certifier. The money will be appropriated quickly," she said.

"Most members of Congress are well-to-do. Our low-income people and seniors will have to scrape to pay their bills," McClune said before the vote was taken.

County Attorney Dennis V. Tobolski told lawmakers that Kanjorski's bill currently is stuck in committee and has no companion legislation in the Senate.

Copies of the county resolution will be sent to Sens. Hillary Rodham Clinton and Charles E. Schumer, both D-N.Y., in addition to Rep John R. "Randy" Kuhl, R-Bath.

Kuhl has introduced legislation to reduce federal gasoline taxes by 10 cents per gallon when fuel costs reach $3 per gallon.

Two weeks ago, county lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution requesting a congressional investigation to determine whether any laws have been violated in the escalating cost of gasoline, propane and natural gas. That resolution was sponsored by Legislator William E. Sprague, D-Yorkshire.

In other matters, the legislature revived its 12-member Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee, for mass casualty preparedness planning among the county's Health Department, first responders and local hospitals. The committee will be headed by Public Health Director Barbara H. Hastings through 2007.