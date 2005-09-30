LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS - Southern Tier

Chamber's bagel bunch will focus on tourism

JAMESTOWN -- Tourism will be the featured topic of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's final workshop of the season Tuesday.

Mike Sullivan, director of institution relations and public affairs at Chautauqua Institution, is the featured presenter at the final Business-Over-Bagels meeting of the year. It will be held in the Turner Community Center at Chautauqua Institution.

The presentation is titled "Tourism Is Everybody's Business" and will include a discussion of how tourism is the fastest-growing industry in Chautauqua County and how it should be looked at in terms of economic development.

Registration and continental breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the presentation at 8. The cost is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for nonmembers.

To register, visit www.chautauquachamber.org or call 366-6200.

-----

Literacy Center taking student applications

Buffalo State College's Literacy Center is accepting applications for children in elementary, middle or high school who need to improve their literacy.

The center will be offering two programs beginning in mid-October, each costing $100 per student.

The first, a literacy specialist clinic program, meets from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays or Thursdays. The second, a classroom teacher diagnosis and tutoring program, which is less intensive, meets from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays.

Both programs offer a diagnosis of the students' reading and writing skills and basic tutoring sessions offered by graduate students working under the guidance of reading experts.

The application deadline is today. For further information, call the center at 878-5917 or visit its Web site at www.buffalostate.edu/elementaryeducation /.