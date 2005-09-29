LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS - Central Suburban

Konst wins primary for Independence line

After a count of paper ballots from the Sept. 13 primary, Erie County Board of Elections officials Wednesday declared Kathy Konst of Lancaster the winner of the Independence Party nomination for the District 5 seat in the County Legislature.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Dennis E. Ward said Konst defeated Dean M. Powers, 140-115.

Konst, a Democrat, will face Legislator Denise E. Marshall, a Lancaster Republican who also has the backing of the Conservative Party, in the Nov. 8 general election.