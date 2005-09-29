Fishing Line

If you have plans for an angling outing this weekend in New York State, begin with a stop at a license-issuing agent -- on foot or cybersite -- to obtain a current fishing license. All state sporting licenses must be renewed Oct. 1. For sales locations, call 851-7000 or (866) 933-2257.

Lake Ontario

Shoreline fishing during the 29th annual Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby proved doubly successful for Sanborn's John Danielewicz.

Salmon, steelhead and brown trout, carp and panfish entries abounded, but no entries exceeded the 10-pound weight minimum in the Brown Trout Division until Saturday, the second-last day of the derby.

Danielewicz and his wife, Denise, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary and fished the N.Y. Power Authority fishing platform above Devil's Hole. "JD" used a Crazy Egg to catch a 10.98-pound brown.

At the award ceremonies Sunday at the Wildlife Festival held at the Power Vista, he won the brown division and his entry drew the grand prize of $3,000.

Shore casting also proved positive for Mike Pinkham of Sanborn. He won the Salmon Division with a 25.62-pound king taken with a Little Cleo spoon cast from the pier at Olcott Harbor. For a list of derby winners, go to: www.outdoorsniagara.com or www.fishodyssey.net.

Salmon have shown in short numbers along lower Niagara River drifts. "Boaters average two to three fish a day in this 68-degree water," said guide and captain Frank Campbell. He looks for better numbers as waters cool.

Drifters working the bar off Fort Niagara hit a mix of walleye and bass.

Best open-water salmon trolling continues off Olcott Harbor from the drop-off into lanes just off the pier. A J-Plug gets the most mention among stick-baits.

Inland Lakes

Silver -- Boaters have been working outside weed edges at the north and south ends of the lake, casting along 12- to 14-foot depths for bluegills and perch. "They've also been trolling small Rapalas for bigger perch and some legal-sized walleye," said Ten Newman at Mack's Boat Livery.

Honeoye -- Waxworms lead all panfish baits for bluegills at Honeoye, with no specific hot spot for 'gill concentrations. Weed edges at the northeast corner have been good for crappie, which take fatheads.

Canandaigua -- Perch have shown best along the northeast shoreline and at the south basin, taking minnows and red worms.

Chautauqua -- Trollers get a good musky bite going between Lighthouse Point and Warners Bar over 18- to 24-foot depths with black or blue body baits. Smallmouth show best along the north side of Long Point in less than 12-foot depths. Crappies hit in spurts but for panfish head to Ashville Bay with minnows and nightcrawlers.

Lake Erie

Walleye hold just west of Cattaraugus Creek in 75-80 feet. Perch bite in spurts off Cattaraugus Creek.

Rain may raise and stain Cattaraugus Creek waters, but the rainbow run has begun. Trout can be caught up to Gowanda. Live bait (skein, sacks and crawlers) work best in stained water.

e-mail: wille@pce.net