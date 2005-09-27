LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS - South Suburban

Burchfield Center plans art classes in October

The Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center will present a series of classes and workshops on photography, pen-and-ink drawing and watercolor painting beginning next month.

"How to Choose the Right Digital Camera for You" will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13. The cost is $15.

On four consecutive Thursday evenings, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 to Nov. 10, photographer Kristy Weiss will conduct "Introduction to Digital Photography." The fee is $65 and registration is required.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, artist Vicki Oliver will conduct "The Art of Pen & Ink Drawing," a workshop for beginners. The fee for the class is $80, plus the cost of supplies.

A beginner's watercolor workshop will be conducted by artist Terry Mangan from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. The cost for "Watercolor is Forgiving" is $80, plus the cost of supplies.

For registration or more information on the workshops, call 677-4843.

-----

Town gets $5,500 grant for staff safety training

The Town of Hamburg has been awarded a $5,500 state grant to provide safety training for all employees, James Connolly, highway superintendent, has announced.