LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS - North Suburban

Candidates forum to focus on homeowners' problems

The North Amherst Residents Coalition, which represents sinking-home owners, will sponsor a forum for Town Board candidates from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 in St. Mary Catholic Church in Swormville.

Unlike other "meet the candidate" sessions, candidates will be asked to focus their remarks on the problems facing homeowners, said Darlene Torbenson, chairwoman of the coalition. Torbenson, who will moderate the forum, said all candidates for town supervisor and the Town Board have been invited.

Water district report cites snag due to rock

The Newstead Town Board received a construction update on its new water district Monday night.

Andrew L. Casolini, consulting engineer, said construction activities on Water District 10 hit a snag recently when crews hit rock on Stage Road.

But he said work is continuing and water service will be available soon. Construction on the first phase of the project is expected to be concluded in December, with final landscaping complete by next spring. The new district will encompass unserviced areas in the town.

Supervisor Gerald F. Summe will represent all towns and villages throughout Erie County as the newly appointed liaison to the Erie County control board.

"I was very proud to be recommended," Summe said. "We will take whatever issues the towns and villages have as they come up."