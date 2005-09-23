SHORT ORDERS

> Dine for America

The National Restaurant Association has announced that its members will come together Oct. 5 to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Participating local restaurants will donate all or part of the profits that night to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

Among the participants so far are the Roycroft Inn, 40 S. Grove St., East Aurora; the Red Lobster restaurants at the McKinley Mall and at 4010 Maple Road, Amherst; and Ruby Tuesday, 2000 Walden Ave.

New restaurants are being added daily. For more information visit www.dineforamerica.org.

> New Hours

It's good news to hear that the Quaker Bonnet Eatery, 175 Allen St., is now serving dinner. Extended hours are from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, eat-in or takeout.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Eatery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

> Wine and food

With the weather getting cooler, interesting wine pairing dinners are being scheduled. Here are two announcements:

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brodo, 4548 Main St., Snyder, is holding a wine and food dinner. The four-course meal will feature the wines of Bonny Doon, Soledad, Calif., and the menu includes Panko Crabcakes with Avocado Chili Mayo, Dominick Brodo spicy soup, Braised Lamb Shank with shaved Romano cheese and asparagus as well as a berry tart. Price is $50 all inclusive. Call 635-1117.

At 7 p.m. Thursday at the Water Street Landing, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston, a wine and food pairing dinner featuring wines from Sonoma County. Chef Scott Donhauser's menu includes Smoked Salmon Caper Mousse and Grilled Quail with Sundried Cherry Honey Barbecue Sauce. Price is $60. Call 754-9200.

If you have news of the local restaurant world, write to Restaurants, The Buffalo News, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240 e-mail jokun@buffnews.com.

-- Janice Okun