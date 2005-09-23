Business district is candidates' focus

The three candidates for two seats on the Kenmore Village Board have similar goals if elected: to continue the improvements to the village's business district.

Incumbents Salvatore C. Muscarella and Patrick Mang are seeking re-election, and political newcomer Denis J. Uminski is vying for one of the two four-year terms.

The three candidates received endorsements during the village caucuses held recently by the Town of Tonawanda political parties. Kenmore is the only area village that will hold an election this November.

The completion of the two-phase, $1.9 million streetscape project, which will revitalize the business districts on Delaware and Elmwood avenues, is a focus of all three candidates.

Mang, a Democrat, has served a term and a half on the board and wants to return to see the successful conclusion of projects, including the streetscape, that began during his term.

Mang, 47, has been endorsed by the Democratic and Independence parties.

"I want to continue the work that we've been doing to revitalize downtown and the Delaware Avenue strip," he said. Mang, who is employed by Verizon, was instrumental in creating the Kenmore farmers' market and wants to do more to improve it. He said he would also work to attract more businesses to the village's commercial district.

Muscarella, 69, a retiree, who has served 2 1/2 terms on the board, said he, too, wants to see similar projects come to fruition.

"I want to continue what I've been doing for the village; I enjoy being on the board," the Republican candidate said. Muscarella, who has been endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties, said he is also interested in working with upcoming economic development efforts.

Uminski, 63, a lawyer and political novice, said he is pursing the trustee post "to give back the community." Uminski, a Democrat, who has received his party's endorsement as well as that of the Independence Party, said he also wants to encourage more development and improvements in the business district.

Uminski plans to focus on code enforcements and making absentee landlords take care of their properties.

