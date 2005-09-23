Anne F. Johnston April 20, 1953 -- Sept. 22, 2005

Services for Anne F. Johnston, of Lockport, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Gaul Funeral Home, 263 East Ave., after a viewing at noon. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Francis Cemetery, Le Roy.

Miss Johnston died Thursday in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was 52. Born in Batavia, she was a longtime resident of West Seneca Developmental Center. She then lived in two group homes in Niagara County.

Surviving are her parents, Daniel L. and Mary D. of the Town of Tonawanda; three sisters, Barbara L. Krouse of Broadway, N.J., Martha DiLuca of Lakewood and Judy A. Galatioto of the Town of Tonawanda; and a brother, Daniel S. of Amherst.

[anderson]