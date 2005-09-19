LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS - Southern Tier

Comment deadline extended on Cooper Landfill Site

The Aug. 28 comment deadline on a proposal for remediation of the Peter Cooper Landfill Superfund Site in Gowanda has been extended until next Monday, according to a recent announcement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA and the state Department of Environmental Conservation have proposed a $3.9 million plan, including capping contaminated soils and creating a ground water barrier around volatile organic chemicals seeping from a former 26-acre glue-manufacturing property on Palmer Street. Some other measures include controls on air emissions.

The site history and investigations are documented in Gowanda Free Library, 56 W. Main St., and the Seneca Nation of Indians Library, 3 Thomas Indian School Drive, Irving.

Written comments should be sent to Sherrel Henry, Remedial Project Manager, New York Remediation Branch, USEPA, 290 Broadway, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10007-1866. They also can be faxed to (212) 637-3966, or sent via e-mail to henry.sherrel@epa.gov.

-----

Second Iraq War lecture will be given Wednesday

ALLEGANY -- "The Impact of the Iraq War on U.S. Military Forces" will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the second part of the three-part "Perspectives on the War in Iraq" in the Robert J. Jones Board of Trustees Room in St. Bonaventure University's Doyle Hall. Eric Massa, retired naval officer and former aide to Gen. Wesley Clark, will speak.

The final lecture, at 7 p.m. Oct. 6, will be given by Kathy Kelly, founder of the peace group Voices in the Wilderness. Her talk is titled "The Effects of the Iraq War on Iraqi Civilians."

-----

St. Bonaventure professor will run for alderman

OLEAN -- Barry L. Gan, professor of philosophy for 21 years and director of the Center for Nonviolence at St. Bonaventure University, last week announced he will run for alderman in Ward 4 of the City of Olean.

Gan, a 19-year resident, is credited with helping WBFO set up a repeater station in Olean to bring public radio and jazz programming to the Olean area. He has served on several city task forces, including the Neighborhood Improvement Task Force and the Comprehensive Plan Task Force, and has founded two grassroots organizations.

One of those, the Olean Task Force, successfully fought the establishment of several landfills in Cattaraugus County in the early 1990s. The other, the Olean Area Coalition for Peace and Justice, opposed the war in Iraq and supports repeal of the Patriot Act. He also founded a local prostate cancer support and education group in 2001 after a bout with prostate cancer.

He hopes to preserve and expand the city's residential flavor, encourage small-business development along commercial strips while encouraging appropriate uses in the city's Allegheny River green belt. Transportation, environmental concerns and amenities to make the city friendlier to pedestrians, bicyclists and senior citizens are high on his list of goals.

Gan is co-editor of an anthology, "Nonviolence in Theory and Practice," and editor of the Acorn: Journal of the Gandhi-King Society. He also has written on ethics and nonviolence and often contributes op-ed pieces to a local newspaper.