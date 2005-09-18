White - White

Kathleen N. White, daughter of Lucy M. White of Grand Island and the late R. David White, became the bride of Timothy A. Norton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Grand Island. The Rev. Paul M. Nogaro performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of Rodney W. Norton and Eleanor A. Norton, both of Grand Island. A reception was given in Holiday Inn Resort, Grand Island. The newly married couple, who will live in Grand Island, are traveling to the Adirondack Mountains, where they are members of the Adirondack Mountain Club. The bride is a graduate of Cornell University with distinction and is department administrator of Schop & Pleskow. Her father was general features editor of The Buffalo News. The bridegroom is a foreman with A-Best Inc., North Tonawanda, and served as a specialist with the Army 82nd Airborne Division. They are graduates of Grand Island High School.