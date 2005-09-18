Restaurants / Niagara County restaurant inspections

At least once a year, every establishment in Niagara County that serves food is inspected by the county Health Department.

Those considered high-risk -- because they serve children or the elderly, or serve foods that require a lot of processing or are prepared hours or days before serving -- are inspected at least twice a year.

Exemplary establishments receive no rating. Violations are classified as critical problems that could lead to food-borne illness, which must be remedied immediately; or problems involving sanitation, design, maintenance and cleanliness, which must be corrected by the inspector's next visit.

> Lewiston

Mount St. Mary's Child Care Center, 5310 Military Road. No violations. Inspected July 13.

Orange Cat Coffee Co., 703 Center St. No critical violations. Two others: Sanitizer for wiping cloth bucket and three-bay sink is not present (corrected at this time); choking poster, hand-washing signs and no-smoking signs are not present (corrected at this time). Inspected July 15.

> Lockport

Arby's, 5737 S. Transit Road. No critical violations. Three others: Floor drain near three-bay sink is broken; dry storage floor is not easily cleanable; light shield is missing in dry storage area. Inspected July 15.

DeeJay's, 4010 Lake Ave. No critical violations. Two others: Grease buildup on hood and fixtures under hood; food is improperly stored on floor in wooden cabinet by fryer. Inspected July 6.

Lockport Overseas Vets' Club, 112 Caledonia St. No critical violations. One other: Thermometer needed for left side of bar cooler. Inspected July 6.

> Newfane

Just Clams, 5957 Main St. No critical violations. Three others: Paper towel holders needed in restrooms; numerous flies in establishment; screen doors needed at both doorways. Inspected July 8.

> Niagara Falls

Dave's Last Chance Saloon, 4900 Saunders Settlement Road. No critical violations. One other: Paper towel dispenser needed in back restrooms. Inspected July 8.

Burger King, 2553 Military Road. No violations. Inspected July 20.

Fallside Cafe and Souvenirs, 399 Rainbow Blvd. No critical violations. One other: No thermometer in pop, beer and frappuccino coolers. Inspected July 19.

Holiday Inn Select Niagara Falls, 300 Third St. One critical violation: Produce cooler is not at safe cold temperatures (potentially hazardous foods are removed, and maintenance is notified). Three others: Bag of potatoes is improperly stored on walk-in cooler floor; slight dust buildup around fan units and light fixture in produce cooler; single service towels missing from hand-washing sink near chef's office. Inspected May 24. As of reinspection July 14, all previous violations have been corrected.

Niagara County Civic Building Snack Bar, 7753 Third St. No violations. Inspected July 12.

Poppy's Place, 8806 Cayuga Drive. No critical violations. Four others: Kitchen cooler gaskets and freezer have food buildup, and one gasket is missing from freezer; grease buildup on hood vents; grease buildup on sides of stove, fryers and ovens; indirect drain for vegetable sink and ice machine is needed. Inspected July 12.

Putt Niagara, 310 Rainbow Blvd. No critical violations. Two others: Hot water is not available; cup dispenser is needed. Inspected July 12.

Burger King, 1928 Military Road. No critical violations. One other: Walk-in cooler shelves need to be cleaned. Inspected July 21.

Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 7201 Niagara Falls Blvd. No violations. Inspected July 21.

Burger King, 7403 Niagara Falls Blvd. No violations. Inspected July 27.

Como Restaurant, 2220 Pine Ave. No critical violations. Three others: Trays of eggplant parmesan are improperly thawing on work table; some cutting boards show excessive wear; wiping cloth bucket not set up. Inspected July 27.

Hard Rock Cafe, 333 Prospect St. No critical violations. Two others: Thermometer missing from various coolers (corrected at this time); floor tiles missing or in disrepair in ice machine room. Inspected July 27.

> Town of Niagara

Mr. Cool, ice cream trucks No. 3 and No. 4, 8600 Koll Road, Clarence. No violations. Inspected July 14 and July 8.

Elks Lodge No. 346, 1805 Factory Outlet Blvd. No violations. Inspected July 7.

> North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda Meals on Wheels, 100 Ridge Road. No critical violations. Two others: floor needs to be painted; some ceiling tiles have water damage in dry storage area. Inspected July 18.

Schooner's, 346 River Road. No critical violations. Three others: Hair restraints needed (corrected at this time); new food testing thermometer needed; light shield or shatterproof bulb needed for liquor room. Inspected July 14.

Ceasar's Place Banquet Center, 712 Oliver St. No violations. Inspected July 11.

> Pendleton

Scooter's Place, 4869 Beach Ridge Road. No critical violations. Two others: End caps missing on two light shields in kitchen; bar sink drain is leaking onto floor. Inspected July 13. As of reinspection July 13, all previous violations have been corrected.

Hare & Tortoise Child Development Center, 6103 Robinson Road. No violations. Inspected July 14.

> Wheatfield

Walmore Inn, 2201 Lockport Road. No violations. Inspected July 14.

Adventures Speedway, 3939 Niagara Falls Blvd. No critical violations. One other: Three-bay sink needs to be scrubbed and cleaned. Inspected July 12.