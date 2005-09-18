LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Toles will be honored at annual Buffalo Nite

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Tom Toles will be the honoree at Buffalo Nite in Washington Party with the annual Charging Buffalo Award on Sept. 28.

Toles, who won the Pulitzer as a Buffalo News cartoonist in 1990, has been the editorial page cartoonist of the Washington Post for three years.

Buffalo Nite, reputed to be the capital's largest hometown party, is sponsored by the New York State Society and will be held in the Senate's Dirksen Office Building.

Previous recipients of the award include the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., comic Mark Russell and former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy.

The event, scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., will feature Buffalo fare, including Wardynski's Polish sausage, roast beef on kummelweck rolls and Battistoni pepperoni. Tickets are $30. More information is available from bflonite@verizon.net.

-----

Botanical Gardens seeks photo submissions

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is accepting entries for its annual photography contest, officials announced last week. Deadline is Nov. 6.

Photos may be black-and-white or in color and must have been taken since Jan. 1. They must include subjects inside the conservatory at the botanical gardens or on the exterior grounds.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in three categories -- flora, architecture and human interest. Entry fee is $8 per photo for non-members. Members can submit one photo free and pay $5 for each additional photo.

For rules and information, visit www.buffalogardens.com or call 827-1584, Ext. 204.

-----

Adventure show finale spotlights Falls casino

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort was the final destination Saturday for filming on the Canadian race adventure show "Bell City Chase."

Grand finale winners Rob Campbell and Neil Bosch, members of Team Edmonton, were the first to navigate their way through crowds of patrons visiting the casino resort Saturday afternoon.

"Bell City Chase" chose the City of Niagara Falls, including various locations inside Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, to film the final two National Championship episodes of the series, which a casino spokesman said will air to an audience of 1.4 million Canadians on the Prime and Global networks beginning Nov. 12.

"Bell City Chase" is an urban adventure contest that requires two-person teams to exhibit teamwork, resourcefulness, determination and the ability to make decisions on the fly as they search for "Chase Points," which were scattered throughout Niagara.

Pursuit of Chase Points in Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort included a singing competition judged by Mayor R.T. "Ted" Salci and a challenge in which teams mimicked the resort's human statues to raise money for charity.

-----

History museum needs clerical volunteers

NORTH TONAWANDA -- The North Tonawanda History Museum needs volunteers to perform general clerical functions and help with events.

Those interested should call 213-0554.