Home of uncle is setting for nuptials

Mary E. Walker became the bride of Jerry M. Schmitt Jr. as the couple were united in marriage during an outdoor ceremony Aug. 6 at the Wheatfield home of her uncle, Richard Walker.

The Rev. Wilson Jones of Tonawanda United Methodist Church heard the couple's exchange of nuptial vows.

A reception was given in Rescue Fire Hall, North Tonawanda.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle P. Walker of the City of Tonawanda.

The bridegroom is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Schmitt Sr. of the City of Tonawanda.

The bride is a graduate of Tonawanda High School and Niagara County Community College.

The bridegroom is a graduate of Merced High School and Merced Community College, both in Merced, Calif.

The couple, who will make their home in the Town of Tonawanda, are employed by Great Lakes Orthodonics.

They traveled to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.