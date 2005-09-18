Bridal couple will travel to Mayan Riviera

Elizabeth M. VanGalio became the bride of Paul L. DiCanio as the couple were united in marriage during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary Catholic Church, Swormville.

The Rev. Robert M. Yetter heard their exchange of nuptial vows.

A reception for the couple was given in Statler Towers.

The bride is the daughter of David L. and Catherine A. VanGalio of Williamsville.

Parents and step-parents of the bridegroom are Louis and Marla DiCanio of Georgetown, Pa., and Lucille and Charles DeLavalle of Grand Island.

A graduate of the University at Buffalo, the bride has a master's degree from Canisius College and is a program coordinator for Baker Victory Services.

The bridegroom, also a graduate of Canisius, is sales manager for Arctic Fisheries.

After a trip to the Mayan Riviera, Mexico, the newly married couple will make their home in East Amherst.