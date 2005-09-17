The Rev. Robert C. Hutchinson, former area pastor July 18, 1954 -- Aug. 11, 2005

The Rev. Robert C. Hutchinson, of Perrysburg, Ohio, a former pastor of Cleveland Hill Lutheran Church, died Aug. 11 in the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., following a lengthy illness. He was 51.

Mr. Hutchinson was born in Fremont, Ohio, and grew up in Clyde, Ohio, where he attended public schools. He earned a bachelor's degree from Capital University and a master of divinity degree from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus.

Mr. Hutchinson was ordained into the ministry of the American Lutheran Church on Feb. 22, 1981.

He served as pastor of Cleveland Hill Lutheran Church from 1986 to 1999. He also served as pastor of churches in Pittsburgh and Toledo, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Cindy; his mother, Audrey of Clyde; a brother, William of Fremont; a stepson, Brian Hierl of Albuquerque, N.M.; a stepdaughter, Michele Mosher of Akron; and four grandchildren.

