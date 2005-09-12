C. Ty Federick, elementary school principal Aug. 4, 1947 -- Sept. 9, 2005

C. Ty Federick, principal of Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda, died Friday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after being diagnosed with cancer 2 1/2 weeks ago. He was 58.

The Buffalo native had a master's degree in education and reading and an administrative certificate from Buffalo State College.

After college, he worked in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District and, in 1994, was named principal at Benjamin Franklin.

Over the years, he received several awards, including the Outstanding Mentoring in WNY Award this year. He also served as president of the Erie County Reading Association and was a member of the National Association of Elementary Principals.

Survivors include a daughter, Megan of New York City, and a son, Andrew, and a brother, William, both of Snyder.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph University Catholic Church, 3269 Main St. Prayers will be said at 9:15 in Lombardo Funeral Home, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. Amherst. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

[fairbanks]