LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS - NIAGARA

Hospital, nurses union report progress in talks

LOCKPORT -- Lockport Memorial Hospital and its registered nurses union made progress toward settling a new contract in a daylong bargaining session Tuesday.

Union President Kyle Lambalzer said Tuesday's meeting lasted 12 1/2 hours and another meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Lambalzer said the union reduced its demand for higher wages, but the hospital made little change in its wage offer.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan J. Wendler said the hospital would make no comment until after the next bargaining session.

The 116 nurses, members of Service Employees International Union Local 1199 Upstate, have threatened to strike the money-losing hospital if no deal is reached. The nurses walked out for five weeks in summer 2001, eventually winning a contract that expired in April.

Key issues this time include wages and health insurance. The union was especially incensed by a hospital proposal to take away retirement health coverage for current nurses, except those who have already worked more than 20 years.

Commissioner of jurors issues scam warning

Anyone getting a call from someone claiming to be a "trooper" and demanding personal information because of an alleged missed jury-duty assignment should immediately call known jury authorities, said Erie County Commissioner of Jurors Mehrl F. King.

"We don't ask for any personal information" when contacting someone who failed to show up for jury service, said King, warning of an identity-theft scam after a Cattaraugus County woman reported getting such a call.

In another incident, federal Jury Commissioner Charlene M. Schumacker has given investigators information on a case in which a caller already had the last four digits of a spouse's Social Security number while trying to get more personal information out of the man's wife. That scam also began with a claim that the man had missed a jury-duty assignment.

King said he and his fellow jury officials in Western New York don't ask for personal information.