Elmore heads Court Grievance panel

John V. Elmore, a defense and civil rights attorney, has been named chairman of the 21-member Court Grievance Committee that reviews professional complaints against lawyers in Western New York, court officials announced Monday.

Elmore, 48, succeeds E. Michael Semple, a fellow Williamsville lawyer, as chairman of the unpaid committee deemed vital to court operations, said State Supreme Court Justice Eugene F. Pigott Jr., presiding judge of the Appellate Division based in Rochester. Semple is stepping down after two three-year terms on the panel.

Pigott and David L. Edmunds, the committee's chief counsel, said the panel of 18 lawyers and three nonlawyers submits findings to Pigott's court for possible disciplinary action against lawyers in the eight-county 8th Judicial District.

The grievance committee's recent work was linked to the appellate tribunal's June 10 decision to suspend Buffalo lawyer Ross M. Cellino Jr. for six months and to publicly censure his partner, Stephen E. Barnes.

Elmore, who was appointed to the grievance panel last year, will begin his three-year term as unpaid chairman immediately, Pigott and Edmunds said.

For the last 16 years, Elmore, a former state trooper and prosecutor, has been a defense attorney involved in some of Western New York's most sensational cases, including the trial of James C. Kopp in the killing of Dr. Barnett A. Slepian. He also is the author of "Fighting for Your Life: The African-American Criminal Justice Survival Guide."

Appointed to the committee for the first time were Dale C. Robbins, a past president of the Jamestown Bar Association; Dr. Wesley Hicks Jr., head of Roswell Park Cancer Institute's department of head and neck surgery; Buffalo lawyer Thomas R. Cassano; Niagara Falls lawyer John J. DelMonte; Assistant Niagara County Public Defender Joseph L. Leone Jr.; and Albion lawyer Bruce R. Schmidt, president of the Orleans County Bar Association.

Pigott and Edmunds said Victoria L. D'Angelo, a Williamsville lawyer, and Raymond L. Fink, president of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo and a past president of the Erie County Bar Association, have been reappointed for two-year terms on the panel.

