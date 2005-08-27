John Zipp, retired firefighter, veteran Feb. 15, 1920 -- Aug. 25, 2005

John Zipp, a retired city firefighter, died Thursday in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 85.

The city native attended city schools and served in the Army Air Forces in World War II as an airplane maintenance technician in Arizona and Texas. He attained the rank of staff sergeant.

Mr. Zipp also had been stationed in Cincinnati, where he met his wife, the former Mildred L. Back. They had been married for 59 years when she died last Christmas Eve.

After a stint as a railroad fireman for New York Central Railroad, Mr. Zipp joined the Fire Department in 1954, retiring in 1984.

He also worked for Mortimer's Restaurant Supply, a job he kept for several years after retiring as a firefighter.

Mr. Zipp was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and coached Little League baseball. He enjoyed golf and bowling.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Italian-American War Veterans.

Survivors include two sons, Gregory A. Sr. and John M. and a sister, Bessie, all of Niagara Falls; and three grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Rhoney Funeral Home, 1124 Ontario Ave. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.

