Mary C. Nightengale Oct. 23, 1917 -- Aug. 25, 2005

Mary C. Nightengale, who worked many years at the family funeral home, died Thursday in Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. She was 87.

Born Mary Crotty in Buffalo, she graduated from Mount Mercy High School and St. Mary's Business School.

Mrs. Nightengale worked at the Curtiss-Wright plant while her husband, Edward, was stationed with the Army in London during World War II.

After the war, they took over the family funeral business in South Buffalo.

The family gained local fame in 1953 when Mrs. Nightengale gave birth to triplets -- the first born in Mercy Hospital.

The Nightengales sold the funeral business to their son Martin in 1977, but Mrs. Nightengale worked in the office for several more years.

She was member of Holy Family Catholic Church for nearly 60 years and was involved in its Altar and Rosary Society.

Her husband of 47 years died in 1990.

Besides her son Martin, survivors include a daughter, Janet Prucnal of Hamburg; two other sons, Peter and Paul, both of Buffalo; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, 1885 South Park Ave., after prayers at 9:30 in Nightengale Funeral Home, across the street from the church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna.

