LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS - FINAL

Hearing to be held on plan for Great Lakes

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold the last of six public hearings on a $20 billion plan to restore the Great Lakes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Tomorrow on the North Campus of the University at Buffalo.

A draft of the plan was released by the government, the eight Great Lakes states, the region's tribes and the Great Lakes cities. More details on the plan can be found at www.glrc.us. For more information, call Great Lakes United at 362-3152.

Registration under way for first-time enrollees

Children entering Buffalo Public Schools for the first time, or who did not complete the 2004-05 school year in a Buffalo school, must participate in the district's central registration process, which is now under way.

It will be held through Sept. 30 at School 90, 50 A St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. For more information call 851-3022.

Taxpayers regroup as Free New York

Free Buffalo, a local taxpayers group, has incorporated as a nonprofit organization called Free New York.

James Ostrowski, the group's founder, said the new group will act as a statewide organization because so many of the region's problems start and end in Albany. The goal is to create local chapters in each county or region across the state.

When Free Buffalo was formed, Ostrowski said, the goal was to free Buffalo "from big government, political machines and special interests."