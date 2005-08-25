Falls awaits base decision Early Votes Hearten Supporters Panel shows independence as rulings on facilities begin

Beginning its voting on the fate of America's military facilities, the base closure commission Wednesday showed no reluctance about overturning the Pentagon's biggest plans.

That came as good news to supporters of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

While the Base Realignment and Closure Commission continued to breeze through its agenda this morning, it was not expected to tackle the proposed Niagara closure until Friday.

The commission voted Wednesday, though, to keep open a huge submarine base in Connecticut and a shipyard in Maine. In doing so, the panel saved 12,000 jobs the Pentagon wanted to eliminate.

After watching the votes on C-SPAN, the two members of the House who represent the Niagara base said they were impressed.

"This is an incredibly independent commission," said Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, D-Fairport.

"They're no rubber stamp," said Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds, R-Clarence. "They've acted in an independent fashion."

That was particularly true for the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Conn., and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard at Kittery, Maine.

The Pentagon argued that the facilities are among the Navy's oldest and least efficient. But after expressing worries about the impact of the Pentagon's proposed closures on the Northeast, the commission saved those bases.

Closing the Groton base "would be a tragic mistake," commission Chairman Anthony J. Principi said.

Merrell Lane, who chairs the Niagara Military Affairs Council, said the votes to save those Navy facilities in New England boded well for Niagara.

"I did get the feeling they were concerned about the Northeast," said Lane, who attended the session. "And we're part of that general package."

Moreover, commissioners and staff repeatedly criticized the Pentagon's savings estimates for several proposed closures just as Niagara advocates have been doing since Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld recommended the shutdowns May 13. While the Pentagon argues that closing the Niagara base will save $199 million, Niagara advocates argue it would cost more to close it than to keep it open.

Both Reynolds and Slaughter said they remain cautiously optimistic the commission will vote to save the Niagara facility, which employs about 800 full-time and 1,500 part-time workers.

An agenda for the commission's first Air Force decisions was released this morning. It did not include Niagara, and sources close to the commission said that issue would most likely come up Friday, along with a controversial Pentagon plan to cut Air National Guard posts nationwide.

It's possible the commission could take separate votes on the two units based in Niagara, with a vote on the fate of the Air Reserve's 914th Airlift Wing followed by action on the Air National Guard's 107th Air Refueling Wing.

Wednesday's actions included one piece of bad news for the Buffalo area. The panel voted to close the Navy's recruiting district headquarters in Buffalo, which employs 37 people.

The commission spent this morning dealing with proposals that affect all the services. For example, it voted to close the historic Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. Its staff and services would be transferred to the nearby National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., and a hospital at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

In other action on Wednesday, the panel reversed the Pentagon's recommendations to close Navy support facilities in New Orleans and Corona, Calif., and the Red River Army Depot in Texas.

The panel also voted to keep open two Navy bases -- the Broadway Complex in San Diego and the jet training base in Oceana, Va. In a highly unusual move, the commission added conditions to those decisions.

The commission also voted to close Fort Gillem and Fort McPherson in Georgia, Fort Monroe in Virginia, Army Garrison Selfridge in Michigan and Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. The panel also approved the shutdown of hundreds of Army and Navy Reserve and National Guard stations across the country.

e-mail: jzremski@buffnews.com