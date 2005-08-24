MEET THE MAYORAL CANDIDATES: Working for Downtown will present the joint program with the Buffalo Owners and Managers Association and the Rotary Club of Buffalo at noon Thursday in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. At the event, moderated by Antone F. Alber of Canisius College's Wehle School of Business, each candidate for mayor will make a short presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. The program will begin with check-in at 11:35 a.m.

NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING: Village of South Dayton neighborhood watch meeting will be held at 7 p.m. today in the village library. Sgt. David Schuman of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department will be the guest.

HA-HA LUNCHEON: Retirees of the North Tonawanda School system will meet Sept. 7 in the Classic V Banquet Hall in Amherst for the 30th annual Ha-Ha luncheon. New retirees will be recognized, and three special attendees will be honored. For reservations, due by Monday, call 693-7746 or 694-1182.

OUTDOOR CONCERT: The Amherst Museum will present the Amherst Symphony Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the museum, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Steven Thomas will conduct the concert of light classical and easy listening tunes. For details, call 689-1440.