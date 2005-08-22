Businessmen to revive popular supper club

From the 1940s through the late 1970s, downtown Buffalo's Club 31 was the place to see and be seen.

The elegant supper club at the corner of South Elmwood Avenue and Johnson Park was a favorite haunt of local residents and visiting luminaries, including Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Durante, as well as a meeting place for the powerhouses of area politics. Now, more than 25 years after Club 31's demise, local businessmen are planning its reincarnation.

"We think downtown Buffalo can support a first-class supper club," said James Alfieri, a city restaurateur and nightclub owner. "With the coming of a downtown casino and all the recent commercial developments, we think there's a place for a really special fine dining spot."

Alfieri, whose resume includes the former Stuffed Mushroom on Main Street, Mulligan's Night Club on Hertel Avenue, the Comedy Trap chain and the current Crocodile Bar on Chippewa Street, said he and his partners will invest some $500,000 to cook up some downtown dining nostalgia.

He and partners Jeff Mucciarelli and Tony Caggiano will begin reinventing the former Club 31 site by mid-September. The site now houses Buddies tavern, which filed for federal bankruptcy protection in late 2004 and will close at the end of this month.

"We're going in to gut the interior and see what's left of the original building. We're hoping to restore whatever is usable, like light fixtures, moldings and the fireplace. Everything else will get a complete makeover," Alfieri said.

Plans call for an upscale 100-seat restaurant with a bar area, separated by an "open kitchen" on the first floor. A banquet facility accommodating 70 would be on the second floor.

The clapboard building's exterior is slated for an overall restoration and the addition of new porches and balconies for outdoor dining. The city Planning Board last week gave approval for the redesign.

Club 31 was the brainchild of Buffalo restaurant owner Albert DiGiulio and his brothers, Peter and Leo. When it opened in 1942, it was an instant success.

In addition to attracting a loyal group of local customers, it also was a mecca for visiting entertainers, professional athletes and other celebrities. Its menu featured lobster thermidor and Dover sole.

"We're planning traditional menu, a lot like what you would have found at the original Club 31, but with an Italian influence," Alfieri said.

If the reconstruction goes smoothly, the new Club 31 would open by year's end.

email: slinstedt@buffnews.com