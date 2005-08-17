MAAC players span the globe Niagara's Mathis, Canisius' Wilson back from China

When James Mathis and Darnell Wilson signed their national letters of intent, they had no idea a college basketball scholarship would take them to the other side of the world.

But both Mathis, a senior at Niagara, and Wilson, a junior at Canisius, got the chance to travel the globe this summer, taking part in a two-week, seven-game trip to China as part of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Star team.

"I never thought I'd get the chance to go to China," Wilson said. "The main thing I wanted to bring back was a lot of pictures. I wanted to be able to share as much about China with my family and friends because they'll probably never get to see it."

The team traveled to historical sites, including the Great Wall, Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City. They went to big cities, like Beijing and Shanghai, which had that universal big-city atmosphere. But the players also visited rural areas with high levels of poverty and a very different lifestyle.

"I had a great time, but it's very, very different," Mathis said. "I'm happy to be back in America and I'm not going to complain about anything in America anymore."

While Mathis and Wilson are just two regular Division I players in the United States, they were downright celebrities in China.

The games, they said, were sold out. Gyms were packed to standing-room only capacity and fans seemed to cheer for both sides. Everywhere they went, fans wanted to shake their hands, touch them, get autographs and take pictures.

"In the malls people would follow us and jump across things to get autographs," Mathis said. "The last day out there, I wanted to get rid of my sneakers. So I signed my sneakers and tried to give them to this kid, but he didn't understand. He kind of made this face like, 'What are you talking about?' But someone with him was able to understand a little English. When he figured out what I was saying, he took the sneakers and ran away yelling and laughing."

The All-Stars ran away yelling and laughing, too. They swept all seven games of their tour and while some were blowouts, others were close. Mathis averaged 11.6 points while Wilson averaged 12.4.

"The games were good. The officials sometimes wouldn't give us the calls, but that's the way it goes," Wilson said. "The team was really great. You play against these guys all year and never really get to know them as people. They're really great guys. Nobody had any problems. There was no attitude or anything. It really was nice to get to know them aside from just playing against them."

Mathis did make one fashion faux pas.

"I wore my (MAAC) championship shirt from last season and I think some of the guys got a little mad," Mathis said. "Everybody is going to be gunning for us. The guys asked me what we're going to do without Dave (Brooks), Juan (Mendez) and Alvin (Cruz). I guess they've still got revenge on their minds after we took the title last year."

This was the second international tour sponsored by the MAAC for men's basketball. In the summer of 1998 an all-star team traveled to Japan to play six games.

