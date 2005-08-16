Bulletin Board / Notes and upcoming events

Ten teams from around the country, including one from Jamestown, will compete in the Babe Ruth League 13-year-old World Series Aug. 20-26 at Jamestown's Diethrick Park.

The week begins with a parade of teams on Saturday at 8 a.m. starting at the New York State Armory on Porter Avenue. To enter the parade or for more details on the tournament, call 664-2477 or 483-1531.

BASKETBALL: Registration is open for the Knights of Columbus Athletic Association's men's Monday night 40-plus and Sunday morning 50-plus leagues at 454 Englewood Ave. Entry fee is $200 per team. Register at knightssthletics.org or call Chas Kirsch at 465-8356.

FOOTBALL: Teams needed for flag football league (10 games plus playoffs) on Saturdays starting Sept. 17. Call Martin at 652-7052.

HOCKEY: Holiday Twin Rinks and Leisure Rinks will host a recreational non-check senior adult league starting Sept. 12. The league will play a 26-game schedule plus free playoffs in a weekday league and a Saturday/Sunday league. Organizational meetings will be held next Monday (weekday teams) and Tuesday (weekend) at 7 p.m. at Holiday, 3465 Broadway, Cheektowaga. Call Ron at 685-3660 or see www.holidayrinks.com. . . . The "Bald Eagles" over-30 and over-40 Wednesday night leagues, which begin Sept. 15 at Holiday Twin Rinks and Leisure Rinks, seeks teams and players. An organizational meeting will be held Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at Holiday. Call Ron at 685-3660. . . . HockeyBuff Hockey School has openings for camp Aug. 22-26 at Amherst Pepsi Center. Skating and skills programs for mites, squirts, pee wees and bantams. Also seeking mite and bantam goalies for nominal fee. Camp features curriculum and guest instruction by Barry Smith, associate head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes. Call 837-2051.

SOFTBALL: The South Cheektowaga Fire girls fast pitch travel team will hold tryouts for 14-under and 16-under teams from 10 a.m. to noon at Depew High School on Saturday and Aug. 27 and 28. Call John Struwe (668-3790) or Gene Popadowski (668-1993). . . . Tryouts for Carnegie X-Treme 2006 teams will be held on the following schedules. 10-under: Sunday , noon, Carnegie Park and Aug. 30, noon, Frontier High. Call Jen Tucker at 649-2679. 12-under: Friday , 6 p.m., Frontier and Saturday , 10 a.m., Carnegie. Call Pete Lotocki at 648-3107. 14-under: Thursday , 6 p.m., and Sunday , noon, both at Frontier. Call Bob Seeger at 648-6170. 16-under: Saturday , noon, Frontier, Sunday , 10 a.m., Carnegie, and Aug. 24, 10 a.m., Frontier. Call Ed Eagan at 825-2141. . . . Lady Fire 16-under travel tryouts for 2006 will be held Wednesday and Aug. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dingens Street Park, Cheektowaga. Call Andrea Benzel (822-0263) or Tom Ludtka (824-9414). . . . Galassi's Elite 16-under girls team will hold travel team tryouts Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Ladyjacks Field, Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda. Call Lou Sprenger (695-3309). . . . Lancaster/Depew Heat girls fast pitch program will hold tryouts at Walden Pond at 9 a.m. on the following schedule: Aug. 27-28 -- 10-under and 12-under. Aug. 28 -- 14-under, 16-under and 18-under. Call 683-0879. . . . The WNY Sting 16-under girls fast pitch team will hold tryouts Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Cleveland Hill High. Call Mike Szymanski at 480-8626. The 14-under (born in 1991) tryouts will be Saturday at Depew Fireman's Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call Jessica (684-1210) or Bob (655-5921). The Sting Blue 14-under (born in 1992 or later) tryouts will follow from noon to 2 p.m. Call Bob Platek at 655-5921.

