Real Estate / Niagara County property transactions

These real estate transactions are listed in the records of the Niagara County clerk.In most cases, the address and the exact price of the property are not given. Amounts listed below are calculated by the amount of real estate transfer tax paid.Transactions involving less than $10,000 are not published.

> Lewiston

Two parcels of property on the north side of Ridge Road sold by Herbert and Marjorie Reiter of Lewiston to Home Life Realty of Lewiston, $400,000, July 20.

Property on the east side of Ninth Street sold by Gerald E. Monroe Jr. of East Amherst to CONDIG of Lewiston, $65,000, July 22.

> Lockport

Property on the east side of Southwood Drive sold by Essex Homes of WNY of Clarence to Rosemary Laughlin of Hollywood, Fla., $252,000, July 20.

Property on the southeast side of Lockwood Lane West sold by Pendle-Port Properties of Lockport to William C. Stockwell of Lockport, $10,000, July 18.

Property on Lake Avenue sold by DG Wrights Corners of Chattanooga, Tenn., to Angel Mountain of Pittsburgh, $767,000, July 26.

Property on Leete Road sold by Joseph G. and Molly E. Dewey of Lockport to Prudential Residential Services of Scottsdale, Ariz., $170,000, July 21.

Property on South Transit Road sold by Joseph W. Carosella of Niagara Falls to Robert Miller Construction of Lockport, $110,000, Aug. 2.

Property at 105 Cottage St. sold by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Tim Tsiolekis of Lockport, $11,000, July 25.

Two parcels of property on the south side of Main Street sold by Upson Co. of Lockport to Beautiful Vision of Lockport, $160,000, Aug. 3.

> Newfane

Property on the east side of Lake Pointe Drive sold by David P. and Stacy A. Gardner of Clarence to Margo Sue Bittner of Appleton, $35,000, July 19.

Property on the south side of Lake Avenue sold by Peter B. Hubbell of Tonawanda to West Bluff Properties of Olcott, $15,000, July 15.

> Niagara Falls

Property on the west side of 25th Street sold by St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church Society of Niagara Falls to the School District of the City of Niagara Falls, $164,000, July 14.

Property on the south side of Ontario Avenue sold by Swartz & Braugh of Austin, Texas, to Chris Plennert of Lewiston, $14,000, July 14.

Property on the west side of 23rd Street sold by Robert and Giuseppe Benevento of Niagara Falls to 1512 Holdings of Niagara Falls, $18,500, July 8.

Property on the west side of Third Street sold by Servico New York of Atlanta to NS Partners of Phoenix, $12,700,000, July 20.

Property on the west side of 15th Street sold by Harry Hill of Niagara Falls to Eleventh Street Properties of Niagara Falls, $18,500, July 20.

Property on the south side of Robinson Court sold by Walter Walerowicz of Niagara Falls to Eleventh Street Properties of Niagara Falls, $24,000, July 19.

Property on the east side of Memorial Parkway sold by Malina P. Mehta of Getzville and Shermila P. Mehta of Niagara Falls to Eleventh Street Properties of Niagara Falls, $10,000, July 15.

Property on the north side of Niagara Avenue sold by Hastings Niagara of Youngstown to Niagara Home Property of Niagara Falls, $55,000, July 19.

Property on the north side of Cleveland Avenue sold by David D. White of Niagara Falls to Melcan Properties of Buffalo, $42,000, July 19.

Property on the south side of Pierce Avenue sold by First Lady Holdings of Riverdale to Verna A. Castro of Pinole, Calif., $30,000, Aug. 1.

Property at 841 92nd St. sold by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sharda K. Singh of South Ozone Park, $30,000, July 25.

Property at 4026 Barton St. sold by the secretary of veterans affairs of Washington, D.C., to Eric J. Winstanley of Niagara Falls, $60,000, July 28.

Property on the west side of 21st Street sold by William J. and Candy LaRue of Niagara Falls to Superfund Portfolio of Melbourne, Australia, $37,000, Aug. 25.

Property at 2202 Grand Ave. sold by the federal government to Ghassan Abdullah of San Bernardino, Calif., $43,000, Aug. 3.

Property on the west side of 81st Street sold by Wendy Magaddino of Niagara Falls to 4628 Group of Buffalo, $185,000, July 25.

Property on the south side of Niagara Street sold by Shahidul and Shahida Mallick of Ronkonkoma to Eleventh Street Properties of Niagara Falls, $30,000, Aug. 2.

Property on the east side of 11th Street sold by Theodore D. Williamson of Niagara Falls to Eleventh Street Properties of Niagara Falls, $65,000, July 26.

Property on the west side of 10th Street sold by Sylvio H. and Joseph G. Albert of Niagara Falls to Eleventh Street Properties of Niagara Falls, $31,000, July 26.

> Town of Niagara

Property on the east side of Bellreng Drive sold by Whit-Mil Towne Apartments of Niagara Falls to Lewiston Management Group of Lewiston, $1,175,000, July 7.

Property on the west side of Kline Road sold by Colonial Village Presbyterian Church to Stephen A. and Amanda M. Skotnicki of North Tonawanda, $60,000, July 15.

> North Tonawanda

Property at 128 Linwood Ave. sold by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Stephanie Hollar of Blasdell, $46,000, July 22.

Property on Maple Street sold by Todd R. Albee of Gasport to FMC Corp. of Middleport, $57,500, July 27.

Property on the west side of Kayner Road sold by Royalton Heights Development Corp. to Brian R. Gregson of Gasport, $15,000, July 27.

> Royalton

Property on the east side of Orchard Street sold by Wayne R. Mahnke of Middleport to FMC Corp. of Middleport, $51,500, July 1.

Property on Rochester Road sold by Robert W. and May C. Brown of Gasport to Seaway Insurance Associates of Gasport, $15,000, July 1.