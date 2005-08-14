Inside Baseball Beane once again gives A's fans their money's worth

Still laughing at Billy Beane? Yes, the Oakland general manager will always be branded as the know-it-all from the book "Moneyball." And there was plenty of snickering around baseball -- and some even from this corner -- that Beane was finally getting his when the Mark Mulder/Tim Hudson-less Athletics stumbled seemingly into obscurity over the first two months of this season.

But it's time to stop doubting Beane. The man knows what he's doing to build a winning team in a small market through player development and shrewd trades. What's going on in Oakland this year is easily the most incredible season in the team's six-year run of success.

Check out these numbers:

On May 29, the A's were 17-32, had lost eight in a row and were 12 1/2 games behind the Angels in the AL West. Only the Rockies and Royals had worse records. Since then, entering Saturday, the A's are 49-16. They've made up 13 1/2 games on the Angels and 22 games on the Rangers, whom they once trailed by 12.

The last five years, the A's have the best record in baseball after the All-Star break (240-129) and they're at it again this year. Oakland entered the weekend 22-5 after the break in 2005.

The A's were just 8-23 on the road on June 9. Since then, they're 21-6 away from McAfee Coliseum.

What happened? Some of the factors are obvious, like the development of starters Danny Haren and Rich Harden, the dominance of relievers Justin Duchscherer and Huston Street, the return from injury by shortstop Bobby Crosby and the continued contributions of ex-Bison Marco Scutaro.

Oakland players credit a June 9 tirade by third baseman Eric Chavez on the team bus as it was pulling away from Washington's RFK Stadium as the season's seminal moment.

After reaching its low point in May, Oakland recovered to win six of its next seven games. But the A's got swept in Washington when the Nationals were in the midst of their 10-game winning streak and Chavez lit into his team as it headed for the airport en route to Atlanta.

The normally quiet Chavez reminded the younger players that road trips were for winning, not for fun and sightseeing, and the talk has changed the club's attitude on the road.

"The time on the bus was huge -- it kind of shocked us, but it just kind of brought us together," outfielder Bobby Kielty told the San Francisco Chronicle. "(Chavez) is not real vocal, and he makes the statement, 'It's time to go. ' Then he really took off and took us with him."

"We (stunk) on the road," first baseman Scott Hatteberg told the paper. "So we'd gain a couple feet at home and go back on the road and lose it, and at that point, we needed an attitude adjustment to change what we were doing. That was perfect timing . . . a turning point, a real motivating factor."

The A's took over the AL West lead this past week, shocking the Angels on Thursday when Los Angeles/Anaheim reliever Francisco Rodriguez made the Little League mistake of dropping the throw back to the mound from his catcher in the ninth inning with a runner on third. The Angels suddenly look very ordinary, with a mediocre rotation and an overworked bullpen.

The A's have become the team to beat in the West and if they take the division, the focus will shift to their inability to win in the postseason. Beane has a "Moneyball" answer for that, too, pointing out his theories work over the long haul but don't hold nearly as much water with the vagaries of luck involved in a short series.

The rest of the American League had better hope that trend holds true. For all the talk this season about the White Sox, Red Sox and Yankees, this could be the year Beane's boys break through.

> No Doc in Jays' house

The Blue Jays are sticking around on the fringes of the wild-card race but don't have any shot if they can't get ace Roy Halladay back. Halladay, who suffered a fractured left leg when hit by a line drive July 8 at Texas, was throwing a simulated game Wednesday in the Rogers Centre but was shut down early when he still felt pain in his leg trying to field his position.

"Arm-wise, he's still got $10 million-a-year stuff," said Toronto pitching coach Brad Arnsberg. "But he's just not there yet with the leg. You have to remember he broke a bone -- broke a bone -- in his leg."

The Blue Jays have three times announced Halladay's return date, with the latest scrub being Monday's game in Anaheim. Manager John Gibbons admitted the team has probably been overly optimistic about Halladay's return and now there's no day targeted to get Halladay back.

> Mets deal with wreck

The Mets were horrified by the outfield collision between Mike Cameron and Carlos Beltran on Thursday in San Diego. It's easily one of the worst in recent years, both players diving headlong for a David Ross liner and crashing heads just above ground level.

It was a bloody scene involving Cameron, who had fractures in both cheekbones, a concussion and a broken nose.

"You look at 'Cam,' just his eyes and you could tell he wasn't right," said first baseman Marlon Anderson, who raced to the scene.

"For those guys to be extended like that and going after the ball and seeing their bodies laid out like that, it has to rate as one of the toughest ones to see," said Eric Young of the Padres.

> Royals flushed

Talk about bad timing. The Royals' losing streak hit a franchise-record 13 games Thursday night, just as they were starting a weekend celebration honoring the 20th anniversary of the team's 1985 World Series champions.

After attending Tuesday's game against Cleveland -- the one in which the Royals self-destructed and allowed 11 runs in the ninth inning -- Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski wrote that he thought the Royals might lose 50 games in a row and that he would pen a column every day until they won.

From that day on, Posnanski has opened his column with the tag line: "Notes from a columnist held hostage."

> Around the horn

* Cleveland's 11-run ninth outburst marked just the third time in history a road team scored that many runs when trailing in the final frame.

* You've got to like the Indians in the wild-card race based on remaining schedules. Last week's three-game sweep in Kansas City was the first of 20 games the Tribe has against the Royals and Devil Rays the rest of the way. Cleveland has no games left with the Yankees, Red Sox or Angels, three with Oakland and six with the White Sox.

The Angels have seven games left with the Red Sox, seven with the A's and three with the White Sox. The Yankees do have nine games with Tampa but will also have to deal with six against Boston and three apiece with the White Sox and A's.

* New York Daily News media critic Bob Raissman has long been open with his disdain for Yankees radio announcers John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman, whom he dubs "Georgie Girl" for her chummy relationship with owner George Steinbrenner. And Raissman has no love for the Yankees' cozy telecasts on radio and the YES Network -- he's labeled them Al Yankzeera, a takeoff on the propaganda-filled Al Jazeera network.

But Raissman has absolutely had it with Sterling/Waldman's profuse praise of Jason Giambi's big comeback season. Said Waldman on a recent broadcast: "If you can't admire what (Giambi's) done here this year, then you're not a human being."

Wrote Raissman last week: "Consider me a chihuahua."

e-mail: mharrington@buffnews.com