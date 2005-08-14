Commuting Concerns / Trouble spots for the upcoming week

Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge: Traffic reduced to a single lane in each direction during a project to install a fifth lane, resulting in backups on Interstate 190 in the United States and Highway 405 in Canada.

Youngmann Expressway (I-290) (Amherst): The Youngmann westbound will be closed between Exit 5 (Millersport Highway) and Exit 3 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Youngmann will also be closed between Exit 3 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) and Exit 2 (Colvin Avenue) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday. Detours will be posted.

Kensington Expressway (Route 33) (Buffalo/Cheektowaga): The westbound Kensington will be closed from Harlem Road (Route 240) to the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday. The eastbound Kensington will be closed from Genesee Street to Harlem Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. Detours will be posted.

Main Street (Route 5) (Buffalo): Main Street reconstruction continues between Bailey and Hertel avenues, with major lane restrictions expected throughout the summer. Current work is concentrated between Bailey and Kenmore avenues, and Winspear and Hertel avenues.

Southwestern Boulevard (Route 20) (Hamburg): Lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week between Amsdell Road and South Park Avenue.

Route 5 (Hamburg): Single-lane traffic in both directions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between Old Big Tree Road and Old Lake Shore Road.

Route 78 (Transit Road) (Amherst): Lane restrictions all week between Renaissance and Sheridan drives.

Union Road (Route 277) (Cheektowaga): Lane restrictions expected throughout the week between George Urban and Como Park boulevards.