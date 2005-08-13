POLICE & COURTS - Final

Delivery van strikes tree, killing driver

CARLTON -- A West Seneca man died Friday morning when the delivery truck he was driving crashed in the Orleans County Town of Carlton, sheriff's deputies reported.

The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Route 98. Deputies said Kenneth F. Johnson, 57, was driving south in a box van delivery truck when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The truck went off the west side of the roadway, crossed back over and hit a tree on the east side, deputies said.

Johnson was pronounced dead upon arrival at Medina Memorial Hospital, deputies said. An autopsy will be performed by the Monroe County medical examiner's office in Rochester; investigators are trying to determine whether Johnson was taken ill before the crash.

-----

Unlicensed motorcyclist faces speeding charges

YORKSHIRE -- A motorcyclist who was stopped for allegedly speeding in the Town of Yorkshire on Thursday was held on an outstanding warrant citing failure to pay a fine for a conviction of driving while impaired.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department stopped Joseph J. Cartonia, 30, of French Road, Cheektowaga, on Route 16 near the Village of Delevan.

Deputies said they discovered the Cheektowaga warrant and also learned that Cartonia had a revoked driver's license. They charged him with speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

-----

Road-rage shooter convicted on 3 charges

A Buffalo man, already facing prison on an unrelated gun charge, was convicted Friday of trying to kill a Buffalo college student during a road rage incident last year.

Louis Wilson, 23, was remanded by Erie County Judge Shirley Troutman moments after a jury found him guilty of second-degree attempted murder, assault and weapons charges for the June 13, 2004, shooting of Tishawn Johnson, 26, on Germain Street.

Wilson, a resident of Rapin Place, dropped the Bible he was holding as the verdict was announced.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 16 for the shooting and Wilson's pretrial guilty plea to a felony weapons possession charge for carrying a loaded unlicensed 32-caliber revolver July 9, 2004.

On Tuesday, Johnson testified that he and Wilson were turning onto Amherst Street from Germain Street at the same time when Wilson nearly hit his car. Johnson said Wilson followed him as he went to a friend's home on Germain, where Wilson shot him in the face.

Prosecutors said they will recommend a 32-year prison term for both offenses.

Wilson's attorney Alan D. Goldstein said the verdict will be appealed.

-----

Man accused of attack with baseball bat July 2

A man suspected of a baseball bat beating that left his victim comatose for several days was arrested Friday by Northwest District police.

The July 2 attack was the result of a dispute among independent contractors about a job at a Hamilton Street house, according to police. The victim, Robert Kain of Buffalo, suffered a fractured skull, and still has memory and hearing loss, police said.

Carey Culverhouse, 46, of Altruria Street, had fled to Pennsylvania after the attack and was spotted back in the city Thursday, Officer Martin Forero said. After Culverhouse was seen again Friday night, driving in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Hinman Street, police were notified and Officer Chris Gerace pulled over his car.

Culverhouse was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The baseball bat used in the attack was recovered the same day it occurred, Forero said, and another person who was with Culverhouse was arrested at that time.

Further information was unavailable.

-----

Gowanda man arrested on 2 DWI felonies

A Gowanda motorist was arrested on two felony charges after an Erie County sheriff's deputy saw him make a U-turn on Route 219, authorities reported Friday.

Deputy Bradford Ballantyne was southbound on Route 219, late Thursday in the Town of Boston, when he saw another southbound vehicle make a U-turn, according to Sheriff Timothy B. Howard.

Ballantyne pulled over the vehicle, driven by Stanley A. Jimerson, 54. The driver was charged with felony drunken driving because of a prior conviction, the sheriff said.

Jimerson was charged with a second felony for driving with a license that was revoked because of that earlier conviction, the sheriff said. He was taken to the county holding center, pending arraignment in Boston Town Court.

-----

Suspect in two rapes jailed in lieu of bail

MAYVILLE -- The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department arrested a 57-year-old man Thursday on charges of having sex with two teen-age girls in 1998.

Deputies said they arrested James L. Safford of Kortwright Road, Town of Harmony, after two women came forward with allegations. They were 13 and 14 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.

Safford was arraigned on two counts of rape and one count of committing a criminal sexual act, and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.