Roadwork will be extensive but swift

Extensive but swift work is under way to repair and upgrade worn-out sections of Kenmore and Elmwood avenues.

The $370,000 reconstruction project began Thursday and is to be completed in two weeks. Elmwood, from Sheridan Drive to Kenmore, and Kenmore, from Elmwood to Military Road, will have their surfaces milled off two inches and repaved.

The work also will entail adjusting manhole covers and leveling the drains on the sides of the road for smoother rides.

Legislator Charles M. Swanick said plans have been in the works for more than a year but stalled because of a lack of funding.

The project is being funded as part of the recently approved $6.7 million package by the Erie County Legislature.

Swanick said he has received numerous complaints about the conditions of the roads.

He said the inside lane storm receivers were either broken or misaligned, making it unsafe to drive in those lanes. He said the roads' poor conditions forced motorists to use only two of their four lanes.

"This work will enhance the roads' safety and improve the look of the area," he said.

Swanick said the repair work is on a "fast track" to prevent major disruptions to residents and businesses. The last time similar work was done on the roads, 10 years ago, it took seven to eight weeks to complete, he said.

He added that there will be modified signalization to reduce traffic, as a way to speed up the work.

e-mail: esapong@buffnews.com