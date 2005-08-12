Curses! Tiger foiled again Expletive on 17th caps rugged round

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. -- The shot was demanding, one few others would attempt, not with the ball nestled in ankle-high rough, not with 60 yards of cross bunkers that divide the fairway waiting 50 yards ahead.

Tiger Woods studied the situation intently, checking his distances, examining his lie time and again. When it came his turn to hit, he extracted a high iron from his bag and, with the ferocity of an ax-wielding lumberjack, ripped a shot over the cross bunkers to a place not far removed from the fairway. From there, he could make an unimpeded final approach of reasonable length to the 650-yard 17th, his eighth hole of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

The execution had been mildly flawed, the club head opening as it slashed through nature's barbed wire, producing a push and a tender flare of a fade. But golf's a game of final results -- no one asks how you made par, is the popular refrain -- and Woods had found a serviceable place from which to continue, albeit one that failed to appease him.

The international icon with a carefully cultivated public persona that's worth multimillions in annual endorsements pounded his club on the ground with disgust, muttering a mild expletive. As he made his way up the fairway, face scowling, eyes burning, Woods let loose with the king of four-letter expletives, the word bursting forth emphatically in midstride.

If golf is the window to a man's character, as it's been romantically painted, then inside Woods is a house of mirrors. He's commercially portrayed as affable, good-humored, engaging, everything in contrast to the aloofness he ex

udes as he goes about his golf. It's a credit to his handlers that, although his demeanor around the course is distinctly -- and not unintentionally -- fan-unfriendly, Woods has been publicly embraced to an extent never granted Jack Nicklaus, not even as the Golden Bear won sentimental support in the twilight of his career.

Nicklaus was never as demonstrative as Woods in victory, never fed the fan frenzy with celebratory uppercuts, rarely chased behind meaningful putts as they traveled on line toward the hole. Maybe Nicklaus would do it differently if he could do it all over again, having seen the dividends of peeling away a layer at dramatic moments.

But where Jack has it all over Tiger -- in addition to majors, 18-10 -- is that Nicklaus never fancied himself as bigger than the sport, never wrapped himself in the game so tightly that he emitted a pronounced sense of entitlement. Nicklaus wouldn't respond to a shot that failed to meet his satisfaction by issuing resounding R-rated expletives while walking past children pressed against the ropes. The Golden Bear was too much the gentleman, was too respectful of the game and its code of conduct, to have let the word get so much as halfway up his throat.

One surprise slip of the tongue by Woods might have been defensible, or at least understandable. He was having a brutal day, driving the ball all over a course that puts a premium on precision. He finished with a 75, 5 over par, eight shots behind, a situation similar to what he faced at Augusta before storming back to win this year's Masters.

But it's not the first time Woods has dropped the bomb after an unsatisfying shot, not the second, not the third. At least he had the good fortune of launching this one before the television coverage kicked in live. Maybe the PGA Tour will fine him anyway, but unless we're talking millions, what's the sense? There was published speculation in the Washington Post that he's incurred more fines for on-course profanity than any player in the history of the game. Maybe if they start denying him his isolated, crack-of-dawn practice times he'll finally acquiesce.

There's been a tendency to rationalize Woods' profane outbursts as a sign of the times, or as the steam venting from the kettle of an obsessively competitive athlete, or a combination of the two. But Woods can't be celebrated for his fierce resolve, for the ability to rid his mind of all things extraneous, and then be forgiven for failing to get a handle on his tongue. Seems it would be an easy habit to conquer if only he'd make the effort.

It could have been worse. If Woods thought he was having a tough 17 (he made par, by the way), he should have been in the spikes of Justin Leonard. Leonard found the left-side bunker with his drive, then found the cross bunkers on his next shot. A lie near the back lip gave him no option but to pitch the ball sideways, leaving him some 250 yards for his fourth shot. Leonard found yet another bunker, this one fronting the green, on his approach, and who would have blamed him for putting a word to his frustration at that point?

But Leonard made a quiet walk up the fairway, surveyed the scene, and watched his third sand shot on 17 roll into the hole. Nice par.

Despite his struggles, there's no writing off Woods at this point, not after what he managed at Augusta. An eight-shot deficit is far from insurmountable on a course that takes much easier than it gives. He can still make a go at major No. 11, inch himself closer to Nicklaus' record, but it appears it'll be some time before he catches Nicklaus the man.

e-mail: bdicesare@buffnews.com