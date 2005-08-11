Thomas E. Fladie Jan. 12, 1947 -- Aug. 8, 2005

Thomas E. Fladie of Alexander, a Vietnam War veteran, died Monday in Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Buffalo, after a long illness. He was 58.

Born in Warsaw, he graduated from Perry Central School.

A Marine, he served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969.

Mr. Fladie is survived by two sons, Jeffrey and Jayson, both of East Bethany; four daughters Tammy of Dansville, Crystal Curry of Angelica, Elaine of Hunt and Ashley of Alexander; three brothers William of Warsaw, Charles of Silver Springs and Steven of Fort Myers, Fla.; three sisters, Donna Freeth of Broken Arrow, Okla.; Betty Pratt of the Village of Wyoming and Mary Daniel of Warsaw; his fiancee Marie Jeffers of Alexander; and nine grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Perry.

