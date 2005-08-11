Bernice A. Weinheimer, helped run farm June 29, 1927 -- Aug. 10, 2005

WHEATFIELD -- Bernice A. Weinheimer, who helped run Weinheimer Farms on Shawnee Road in Wheatfield, died Wednesday in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, after a brief illness. She was 78.

Born Bernice Wollenberg in North Tonawanda, she attended Wurlitzer Middle School and was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School.

She was a lifelong member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Martinsville and served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member for nearly 50 years. She also was a member of the American Lutheran Church Women.

Mrs. Weinheimer was active in the day-to-day operations of her family's farm. For years, she sold produce at the Clinton-Bailey Market in Buffalo.

She also drove a school bus for disabled students for 23 years, retiring from Laidlaw Education Services in 2001.

Mrs. Weinheimer was the longtime secretary-treasurer of the Wheatfield Cemetery Association and was a charter member of the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She also was active in Wheatfield Seniors, which she served as chaplain, and was a member of the Ladies Home Bureau.

Her husband of 44 years, Everett, died in 1991.

Surviving are a son, Bruce E. of North Tonawanda; a daughter, Susan J. of Sanborn; a sister, Gladys Tetter of North Tonawanda; and a grandson.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 322 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Burial will be in Wheatfield Cemetery.

