IGNATIUS - DOLLARD

Christopher P. Ignatius and Kimberly M. Dollard were married at 4:30 p.m. Friday in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Orchard Park by Monsignor William J. Gallagher. A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens. Parents of the bride are Cheryl and David Hartman of Orchard Park and Richard Dollard of West Seneca. The bridegroom is the son of Patrick and Susan Ignatius of Grand Island. A first-grade teacher in the Amherst Central School District, the bride is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and received her master's degree from Canisius College. The bridegroom is an eighth-grade English teacher in Springville-Griffith Institute School District. He was graduated from Canisius College, from which he has a master's degree. After a Caribbean cruise and trip to Hawaii, they will live in Hamburg.