REPORT DUE IN 2 WEEKS ON ALLEGED BRUTALITY

An internal report on an incident of alleged police brutality won't be done for at least two weeks, Chief of Detectives Capt. Lawrence M. Eggert said Thursday.

Eggert is in charge of finding out whether three officers beat four people who were arrested on disorderly conduct charges on Washington Street July 17. Three of the suspects also were charged with resisting arrest. Two suspects were white and two were African-American.

Eggert said he has begun interviewing witnesses, but he has about a dozen names on his list and some of the early interviews have taken as long as two hours.