POWER PLANT TURNS 100 AND STILL GOING

A hydroelectric powerhouse that once boasted the largest generators in the world turned 100 Wednesday.

The William Birch Rankine Generating Station has a few more years of life before being retired, but not many.

In 2009, the plant will cease generating hydroelectricity and be transformed into a tourist attraction dedicated to the history of power on the Niagara Frontier, said Sarah Wood, public relations manager with the Niagara Parks Commission.

The station, which began producing hydroelectric power July 27, 1905, leases property from the parks commission.

Re-enactors in period costumes recalled the heyday of the power plant at a birthday celebration attended by local and provincial government officials, including the Ontario Minister of Energy, Dwight Duncan.

A major power exporter to the United States in its early years, the plant is now used as a back-up station in times of emergency, Wood said.

The 600-foot-long, stone building, with a green terra cotta tile roof, nestles almost unnoticed on the Niagara Parkway in Queen Victoria Park, opposite the Horseshoe Falls.

It was designed to blend in with its surroundings as much as possible and not detract from the natural beauty of the area, explained Norman R. Ball, a technology and engineering professor at the University of Waterloo, Ont.

Ball is writing a history of the Canadian Niagara Power Co. -- now FortisOntario Inc. -- which operates the plant.

The station's five 10,250-horsepower turbines were the largest in the world at the time, Ball said. But no above-ground cables or wires were used to or from the power station.

Underground cables link the generating plant with a transformer station outside the park.

The design was a primary concern of the Niagara Parks Commission at the time, and a major source of early revenue.

"The power generated from the Rankine Station helped shape what Niagara Parks has become," said Jim Williams, chairman of the commission.

The Niagara Parks Commission was founded in 1885 and Canadian Niagara Power in 1892. Money from the lease provided the first income for the parks commission, which ever since has been a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, operating without the aid of any tax money, Wood noted.

