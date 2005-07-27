IN OUR MEMORIES, ATMOSPHERE TRUMPS TASTE

This may be a strange thing for a food reporter to say. Revolutionary even.

But, often, the most memorable part of a memorable meal isn't the food. It's the ambience.

I'm speaking personally here, you understand. Thinking back on the meals that stay in my mind 20 or 30 years later, I'm reminded of, for instance, a late lunch on a dock in a small Maine town, watching the seamen pull the lobsters in.

It was a simple meal. Lobsters, of course, cooked with seaweed to order. And corn, as well. I've eaten plenty of shore dinners since this lunch and they were all more than fine, but this one stays in my mind as the absolute best.

Probably the blue sky and the aroma of salt water has something to do with that. And the company -- my children and some of their friends. Everyone was relaxed because it was summer.

Another red letter meal took place in Singapore. They have food centers there where several stalls surround picnic tables. Street food, which is wonderful, is a big deal and it's sold just about everywhere.

I remember the bustle and the excitement of the crowds, the fun of picking out unusual foods. But when it comes to the vittles themselves, I draw a blank. I only remember the Chili Crab, which was spicy, hot and delightfully messy.

Thanksgivings are always memorable, and I've enjoyed just about any I've participated in. It sure isn't the food that makes them noteworthy, though. The menu is always the same, with very few changes.

The one harvest holiday that remains in my mind occurred one when our son came home from school with three roommates, each one attempting to grow a beard. Even my husband got into the act. I have a precious picture of them all, sitting in a line on the couch. That was one (straggly) example of male solidarity.

Sometimes, oddly, a dinner is worth remembering because the food is so bad. Stop me if you've heard this one before, but a group of food editors got together for a meal at Chef Paul Bocuse's restaurant outside Lyon. The guy had a pretty good opinion of himself, after all, had he not just prepared a well publicized dinner for the President of France? The place had won just about every gastronomical reward imaginable.

Such chilliness in our reception, such persnicketiness with the seating! It took us about five minutes to realize that our dinner food was not terribly good. And, for some reason, the realization that we'd been taken in by hype made us all start to giggle.

The food may have been bad, but the wine definitely was not. Pretty soon, the giggles became hysteria. Make that loud hysteria.

I suppose we were rude. And can't you just imagine the reaction of all the other diners, all very proper, all very French? They hated us.

Still, it was a memorable meal, and I shall happily carry the thought of it to my grave. If there's a moral in all this, it's probably to just relax, enjoy the setting, and seize the day.

So what if the fish is overcooked? So what if there are lumps in the mashed potatoes?

