When Erie Community College added football to its athletic program, one of the aims was to help keep talented high school players in the area. Proof that it's working comes Wednesday night.

More than 70 recent graduates will participate in the 30th annual Kensington Lions Club All-Star High School Football Classic at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High (Radio 1440 AM). The contest features 17 members of the All-Western New York First Team and three Division I players. But ECC, which will welcome 12 of the 71 All-Stars this fall, has the most representatives by far.

"For most of these kids that are not quite sure and they need a couple more years to find themselves both academically and football-wise, ECC is a perfect opportunity," said North team and Sweet Home coach John Faller. "They get in that other melting pot with these other kids -- I know (ECC coach) Dennis Greene gets kids from all over, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan -- so now these kids can find, 'Where do I fit in? Am I Division I, a Division II, a Division III-type player?'

"It's good for everybody."

ECC started playing football in 2001, bringing another option to local students who couldn't attend bigger colleges because of either finances, academics or talent.

"I've been coaching a long time," said South squad and Lake Shore coach Bill Moore, "and there's definitely some kids that I coached previous to the last couple years that could have really benefited if ECC had a football team in existence back a few years. I think it's just tremendous for the area."

Moore has 10 of the All-Western New York first-teamers, including ECC attendee and 2004 Player of the Year Zak Kedron of St. Francis.

"You get a chance really to meet the cream of the crop of the football players of Western New York, at least from south of Main Street," Moore said. "And during the game you actually get to converse with the kids on the North squad also. And really it's an honor to be able to work with these kids for two weeks.

"You've got 80 of the best kids in Western New York football."

The North squad features seven first-teamers, and there's little surprise who among those has impressed Faller the most during the two weeks the teams have been practicing. Niagara Falls quarterback and defensive back James Starks -- who will be attending the University at Buffalo this fall with North teammate Adam Zerby of Lewiston-Porter and Nick Schmidt of the South and West Seneca West -- has shown the skills that drew interest from Michigan and Syracuse.

"I think James Starks just physically stands out quite a bit from a lot of the players," Faller said. "He is just a big, strong kid. He's fast, and you can see it when he gets out in the open and stuff. He's got that little bit extra that puts him above some of the other kids."

Tickets for the classic are $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12, and are available at Tops Friendly Markets or the Buffalo Bills ticket office. The Kensington Lions Club donates a significant portion of the profit to the Kids Escaping Drugs program, which last year received $10,000.

