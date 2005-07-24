HERREN - CRAVER

After the wedding of Amanda Carolyn Herren and Christopher Charles Craver at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Faith United Church of Christ, Boston, a reception was given in Avanti Mansion. The Rev. Gary V. Burdick heard the nuptial vows exchanged by the daughter of Robert D. and Marcia C. Herren of Springville and the son of Edward C. and Paula Craver of Hamburg. The newly married couple will make their home in Hamburg after traveling to Hawaii. An orchestra teacher in Frontier Central School District, the bride is a graduate of Springville-Griffith Central High School and Fredonia State College, where she is pursuing a master's degree in music. The bridegroom was graduated from Hamburg Central High School and Rochester Institute of Technology and is a security and privacy consultant for International Business Machines.

Rice - Shine

Jenifer Christine Rice and Robert John Shine were united in marriage during a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in O'Brien's Sleepy Hollow & Picnic Grove by Elma Town Justice Joseph A. Sakowski, before a reception was given. The bride is the daughter of Joseph H. and Linda C. Rice of Boston. The bridegroom is the son of Louise Shine of Williamsville and the late John Shine. The bride is a graduate of Hutchinson-Central Technical High School, attended University at Buffalo and is a data processing control clerk for Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services in the FAME/HR Group. She also is employed by Kay Jewelers. A graduate of Bishop Timon High School and Canisius College, the bridegroom is a pharmacy team leader with CVS Pharmacy. They will live in Lackawanna and will take a Caribbean cruise.

Machelski - Zdyb

The Rev. Harry E. Winter, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Buffalo, performed the marriage ceremony for JulieAnn M. Machelski and Matthew T. Zdyb at 2 p.m. Saturday in Christ the King Chapel at Canisius. A reception was given in the Buffalo Convention Center for the couple, who will live in Buffalo after a trip to Hawaii. The bride is the daughter of Kenneth S. and Carolyn M. Machelski of Hamburg, and the bridegroom is the son of Thomas C. and Lisa R. Zdyb of Kenmore. A third grade elementary teacher in the Frontier School District, the bride is a graduate of University at Buffalo and has a masters in elementary education and reading from Canisius College. An operations analyst at Rosina's Food Products, Inc., the bridegroom is a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School and is attending Canisius College.

Gozdecki - Nowakowski

Cheryl A. Gozdecki became the bride of Gregory Nowakowski during a ceremony at noon Saturday in St. Christopher Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda. The Rev. Lynn M. Shumway heard the couple's exchange of vows. The bride is the daughter of Ronald and Sonja Gozdecki of Amherst. The bridegroom is the son of Patricia Nowakowski of Cheektowaga and son and stepson of Carl and Lisa Nowakowski of Depew. A reception was given in Banchetti by Rizzo's. The newly married couple will be at home in Depew after taking a trip to Hawaii. The bride is a graduate of Canisius College, where she received a master's degree in education. She is a pre-kindergarten teacher and teaches ice skating. A carpenter employed by J.S. Sebastiano Construction, the bridegroom is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

Petrillo - Wagner

A reception was given in Romanello's South Restaurant for Paula Petrillo and Daniel Wagner after they were united in marriage during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Orchard Park. The Rev. Eric L. Sikora heard the couple's exchange of nuptial vows. Parents of the bride are Michael and Joanne Petrillo of Hamburg. The bridegroom is the son of Robert and Ruth Wagner of Orchard Park. A sales associate for the Kaufmann's Department Store in Blasdell, the bride graduated from Hamburg Central High School. The bridegroom owns Wagner Dental Lab in Orchard Park, and is a graduate of Orchard Park Central High School and Erie Community College South Campus. After taking a trip to Cancun, Mexico, the newly married couple will make their home in Orchard Park.

Muscarella - Bainbridge

The wedding of Jenny Muscarella and Kevin Bainbridge took place at 4 p.m. Friday in St. Christopher Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda. The Rev. Mark J. Wolski of SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, and the Rev. Lynn M. Shumway heard the couple's exchange of vows. Juliette J. and Vincent V. Muscarella Jr. of Amherst are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Sandra L. Gregoire of Mooresville, N.C., and the late Kenneth A. Bainbridge. A reception was given in Holiday Inn, Amherst. The bride was graduated from Medaille College and has a master's degree from Canisius College. She is the principal of SS. Peter and Paul School in Hamburg. The bridegroom, a graduate of Sweet Home High School and Erie Community College, is a contractor for FedEx in Cheektowaga. They will live in Amherst after a trip to Aruba.

Siejak - Mook

Chrystal L. Siejak and Jeffrey P. Mook were united in marriage at 2 p.m. Saturday in Trinity United Methodist Church in Amherst. The Rev. James Weisz heard the couple's exchange of nuptial vows. A reception was held at Fontana's Banquet Center. Parents of the bride are Deborah and James Gasiorowski of Sloan and Kenneth and Teresa Siejak of Cheektowaga. The bridegroom is the son of the late James and Joan Mook. A teacher's assistant at Cleveland Hill Elementary, the bride graduated from Cheektowaga Central High School and Medaille College, and is pursuing a master's degree in literacy at Medaille. A graduate of Maryvale High School and I.T.T. Technical Institute, the bridegroom is a service technician at Oden Corp. After traveling to Cozumel, Mexico, the couple will make their home in Cheektowaga.

Durenbeck - Szydlowski

Cheryl Lynn Durenbeck and Carl Douglas Szydlowski were united in marriage during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Orchard Park. Monsignor Richard T. Nugent heard their exchange of vows. The bride is the daughter of Carleen K. and Joseph J. Durenbeck of Orchard Park and the bridegroom is the son of Darryl Szydlowski of Buffalo and Rhoda Lawrence of Blasdell. A reception was given in Michael's Banquet Facility. The couple are traveling to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and will make their home in Hamburg. A traffic department employee of Baillie Lumber, the bride is a graduate of Hamburg Central High School and Hilbert College. The bridegroom is a graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School and Erie Community College South Campus. He is a data analyst for DDM Direct.